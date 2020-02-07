Ties2Success teaching kids more than how to tie a tie

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kevin Dunn was looking for a proactive approach to the problems he was seeing daily as a Birmingham police officer.
“I just became upset with seeing what’s going on in the streets and what’s leading up to these instances,” says Dunn. "A lot of these circumstances, it wasn’t the kid’s fault for what happened, it was lack of mentorship.”
Being invited to speak to a Catholic youth group served as a catalyst for what eventually became Ties2Success. The effort teaches the art of tying a necktie along with straight talk about the real world impact of their choices, and it’s caught on with some Birmingham-area high school students.
“We don’t learn those types of things in school, we learn the math, science, English, stuff like that,” says Pleasant Grove High senior Jessie Hall. “But you don’t really learn real life lessons in school so for him to come up here during school is a good class to take."
While he initially bought ties for the program out of his own pocket, Cpl. Dunn says they now accept donations since many of the teenagers Ties2Success reaches don’t own neckties.
Anyone seeking to donate to the group can find them on Facebook at Ties2Success.
