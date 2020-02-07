Thompson’s Jace Jones breaks 7A State Record in 3200- meter run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a new AHSAA record holder in the 3200-meter run.
Thompson distance runner and Alabama signee Jace Jones broke the 7A state record with a time of 9:22. Jones broke the previous record (9:24) by two seconds.
“It felt really good. This is my first state championship and I’m really happy about it. I went into the race and I didn’t want to take the lead early so I let Walker do a lot of the work early and it just came down to a finishing kick and I had a little left in the tank,” Jones said.
The AHSAA State Indoor Track Championships began Friday morning at the Birmingham Crossplex. The 3200-meter run was the first event of the day.
