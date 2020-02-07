Students compete in JefCoEd Navigators Cup

JefCoEd Navigators Cup (Source: Jefferson County Schools)
By WBRC Staff | February 7, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 5:34 PM

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Approximately 300 Career Tech students from across Jefferson County Schools competed against each other in the 2nd annual JefCoEd Navigators Cup Friday.

JefCoEd Navigators Cup (Source: Jefferson County Schools)

The event was held at Jefferson State Community College in Center Point.

Students who placed in each category were eligible to win up to a $5,000 scholarship to Jefferson State Community College.

The Navigators cup allows students to compete in categories like industrial and electrical engineering, welding, construction, computer science, cosmetology, hospitality/tourism, and many more.

