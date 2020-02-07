Students compete in JefCoEd Navigators Cup

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Approximately 300 Career Tech students from across Jefferson County Schools competed against each other in the 2nd annual JefCoEd Navigators Cup Friday.
The event was held at Jefferson State Community College in Center Point.
Students who placed in each category were eligible to win up to a $5,000 scholarship to Jefferson State Community College.
The Navigators cup allows students to compete in categories like industrial and electrical engineering, welding, construction, computer science, cosmetology, hospitality/tourism, and many more.
