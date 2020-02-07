Rain flooded streets and closed roads in Tuscaloosa Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa experienced flash flooding in areas prone to flooding as well as new areas.
People on The Strip along University Boulevard next to the University of Alabama campus experienced flash flooding. Adam Fowler shared pictures of what happened. What appears to be about a foot of water was on the roadway after midnight.
Flooding also made The Woodland Hills subdivision tough to get in and out of for a time. The city of Tuscaloosa closed the road this morning because runoff flooded the main road into the neighborhood.
A neighbor said this type of flooding happens often there. “When the water gets up like that or is going to get up like that, we usually park the cars somewhere else. I have to go get my wife, bring her in in the truck so that she doesn’t get flooded out in the car,” Steve Crawford explained.
Old Fayette Road in Northern Tuscaloosa County was the only road still closed as of Thursday evening.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says an engineering firm will be chosen in the next few weeks to look at the flooding in that neighborhood and find some solutions to the problem there.
