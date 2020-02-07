Philadelphia police officer adds Nick O’Rear to collection of portraits honoring fallen officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jonny Castro is a police officer in Philadelphia and is the Forensic Composite Artist for the department. In 2016, he started creating portraits of officers killed in the line of duty. It started with an officer from his department and now he creates a portrait every time an officer is killed anywhere in the country.
Now Nick Castro has created a portrait honoring Nick O’Rear.
“Alabama has lost another brave officer whose end of watch came too soon while protecting and serving his community,” Castro said in a Facebook post of the portrait.
The portraits are hand drawn and painted on the computer and each one takes about 8-10 hours.
Castro has created nearly 500 portraits to honor fallen officers.
