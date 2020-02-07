Homewood rezoning plan stalled, maybe stopped

Homewood, Ala. (WBRC) - Efforts to rezone downtown Homewood may not have just slowed...they may have stopped.
Homewood’s city council president says the city is planning to cancel next month’s public input session on rezoning, since the planning and zoning commission voted to table further action on the plan.
“Basically, the zoning plan is kind of held up and it may be permanently held up,” said Peter Wright, Homewood Council President.
During Tuesday’s Planning and Zoning meeting, some spoke in support of the plan, but many were against, saying it could bring in development that changes the quaint look and feel of downtown.
The commission voted to table a vote to move the plan forward, which was met with applause. It’s an action that also stops the city council from moving it forward. Although a 90 day pause was brought up, city leaders aren’t sure when the plan will make it to their desk.
“It could be 90 says, 180 days, 6 months, a year and that’s fine. The planning commission can work with it and garner some public opinion and some good feedback to make the plan workable to send it back to the council and we can look at it,” said Wright.
It’s also not clear yet if it will be a revised version of the current plan or something new, but city leaders maintain at some point, something will have to be done to scale down zoning.
“We look forward to a plan in the future that gets rid of our 13 zoning district and is good for our city,” said Wright.
The Planning and Zoning commission has not scheduled any follow up public input sessions.
