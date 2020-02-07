High-school friend, fellow officer talks about Officer O’Rear

ASHVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Driving around the small town of Ashville, it’s clear there’s been a loss. American flags are lowered to half-staff, soaked in rain and prevented from flying. The gray sky reflects the mood of the people who live there, heartbroken that one of their protectors will never come home.
“It’s one of those things where when someone tells you, it takes time to process and you just do the best you can,” said Investigator Kyle Howard, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. “You just have to know this is real. This is happened and you just, in your mind, have to start try to piece it all together and make sense of it.”
But for Investigator Howard, there's no making sense of what happened to his friend, Officer Nick O'Rear.
"No," he said shaking his head.
Investigator Howard and Officer O'Rear went to high school together at St. Clair County High School and became closer friends after graduation. Officer O'Rear went to the Alabama Fire Academy and started working as a firefighter at Margaret Fire Department, said Howard.
"I was interested in firefighting for a while," said Howard, who trained under O'Rear before deciding on a career in law enforcement. When O'Rear followed his high school friend into law enforcement years later, the roles reversed and it was Howard mentoring O'Rear.
"We actually talked a lot about law enforcement and I had many, many conversations with him," said Howard. "Just asking me questions, 'What's this like? What about this? What do you think I should do? Can I do it?'"
He certainly could, said Howard.
O'Rear's first law enforcement job was for the Ashville Police Department. While Howard worked for the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the two worked the same shift, and often worked together on cases.
"He would call me all the time, 'Hey, what do you think about this? Let me get your advice on this. Can I do this? Is this OK? Can you come help me with this?'" Howard said O'Rear was passionate about his service, and that stuck with the people he helped.
Howard remembered a "particularly tough" call the two worked a few years ago. A man involved in that case reached out to Howard the day O'Rear was killed.
"He said, 'Just praying for y'all,'" said Howard and after pausing for a moment said, "He made a big impact."
O'Rear was dedicated to his job and his children, said Howard.
"His kids were his everything."
Howard said he hasn't processed what life will be like for O'Rear's children without him.
“What are they going to think? What are they going to do?” he asked.
"When I heard what happened, in my mind with that chase was going on, I know that in Nick's mind he was thinking we have to stop this car because someone is going to get hurt. And he made the decision to get in front of the car to slow them down if they were going to try to hit the car, whatever they were going to do, I don't know but I know 100% in my mind that he pulled in front of the car to slow them down to stop them before someone else's kids or family got hurt."
"And I believe 100% if he had to make that decision again he would do it again and I think it's safe to say he died a hero and that is something his kids can be proud of," said Howard.
He added, “...can be proud of forever.”
