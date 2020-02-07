Heavy Thursday rains swell Gadsden’s Noccalula Falls

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The heavy rains Thursday that flooded streets throughout Gadsden also added to its biggest tourist attraction..
The five inches of rain that fell on Gadsden caused Black Creek to swell considerably.
And Black Creek feeds Noccalula Falls, so Thursday the falls were roaring.
In fact, the footbridge at the top of the Falls had to be closed because it was flooded.
We spoke to a man from Illinois who often visits from out of state, who says it was amazing.
"I think it's kind of an amazing thing. I've never seen it so high before. I've been here quite a few times when I've come down here to visit relatives, and it's pretty high," said Jonathan Wilson.
Wilson and his wife had his cameras out, and they weren't the only ones.
We found quite a few people--some likely tourists, some local--taking cell phone photos and videos of the roaring falls, as they often do after periods of heavy rain.
