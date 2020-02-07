FIRST ALERT: Few snow showers possible Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! After a stormy and wet Thursday, we will finally begin to dry out! Many locations recorded two to as much as five inches of rain that produced flooding and treacherous road conditions. Cooler air has moved into Central Alabama with most of us in the mid 30s. When you factor in the winds at 10-15 mph, it will feel like it is in the upper 20s. Make sure you bundle up to stay warm today. With dry air moving in, we are seeing some moisture being squeezed out in the form of sprinkles or even snow showers. The chance to see some snow showers or flurries will be possible this morning through 9 a.m. I am not expecting issues on our roads since surface temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. If we see a few snow bursts, we can’t rule out a small dusting on grassy surfaces. By this afternoon, we will likely go from a mostly cloudy sky to seeing some breaks in the cloud cover. High temperatures are only climbing into the mid-40s today, so you will need to keep the coat with you this afternoon. We will remain breezy today with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. We will stay dry this afternoon and evening, but showers could move in overnight and into Saturday morning.