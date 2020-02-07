FIRST ALERT: Few snow showers possible Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! After a stormy and wet Thursday, we will finally begin to dry out! Many locations recorded two to as much as five inches of rain that produced flooding and treacherous road conditions. Cooler air has moved into Central Alabama with most of us in the mid 30s. When you factor in the winds at 10-15 mph, it will feel like it is in the upper 20s. Make sure you bundle up to stay warm today. With dry air moving in, we are seeing some moisture being squeezed out in the form of sprinkles or even snow showers. The chance to see some snow showers or flurries will be possible this morning through 9 a.m. I am not expecting issues on our roads since surface temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. If we see a few snow bursts, we can’t rule out a small dusting on grassy surfaces. By this afternoon, we will likely go from a mostly cloudy sky to seeing some breaks in the cloud cover. High temperatures are only climbing into the mid-40s today, so you will need to keep the coat with you this afternoon. We will remain breezy today with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. We will stay dry this afternoon and evening, but showers could move in overnight and into Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Another disturbance is expected to move into Central Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning. By Saturday morning, we could be waking up with light rain. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 30s tonight, so any moisture that falls tomorrow morning is not expected to freeze or create icy conditions. I can’t rule out the potential to see some snow showers or sleet mixed in with the rain for areas north of I-20, primarily for parts of Northeast Alabama. The moisture will likely move out of Central Alabama by Saturday afternoon. Saturday will trend drier with a partly sunny sky. High temperatures are expected to warm into the mid-50s.
SUNDAY’S FORECAST: Sunday is shaping up to be our best day out of the next seven days. The most important thing about Sunday is that we will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds are expected to increase Sunday evening and Sunday night. The second great part about Sunday is that temperatures will climb above average with highs in the low to mid 60s. Take advantage of the comfortable weather because the start of next week is looking wet.
NEXT BIG THING: Monday and Tuesday is looking very wet as another disturbance moves in from the west. We will likely stay cloudy with numerous rounds of showers and perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms. We could easily see rainfall totals add up to another 2-4 inches going into next week. With that in mind, we will have to watch out for flooding along rivers and even flash flooding on roadways. Temperatures will likely stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK: Models are not agreeing on the overall pattern across the Southeast after next Tuesday. The GFS is keeping us cooler while the European model wants to keep us warm in the 60s and 70s. It remains to be seen which model will win, but I am trending on the warmer solution. They both show rain chances returning next Thursday as a cold front moves through our area. It is possible we could see some strong thunderstorms if we trend warm. At this point it remains way too early to determine if this will occur. Hopefully we will be able to fine tune this forecast over the weekend and into early next week.
