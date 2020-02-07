Etowah County roads, bridges run up repair costs after Thursday morning rain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday morning, five inches of rain fell on Etowah County. Commissioner Tim Ramsey says county road crews immediately got to work filling in washed out roads, in particular.
Now, the county has to find the money for it all.
“We don’t really have the money in the budget,” says District Four Commissioner Tim Ramsey, whose district received most of the damage, “but [there are] things you have to do.”
At least two bridges were washed out in the county. One of them, on Dee Nix Road near Altoona, will need to be rebuilt, says Ramsey.
“It’s got so much damage, we’re not going to be able to repair that one right now. It’s a long term thing. They’ll go out there Monday morning and make an assessment, see what we can do and where it’s at,” said Ramsey.
Ramsey says the bridge, which was built with wooden planks, no longer meets modern highway standards and regulations. The floodwaters in the creek underneath, washed out a guiderail and caused some of the planks to buckle.
Ramsey says road crews got to work immediately to repair damage to numerous roads that were washed out.
“We had hundreds of calls, we had 40 different places that we had issues, either flooding or something to do with road closures, things that needed to be done,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey says he hopes the county commission can recoup the costs from FEMA. He says FEMA has a threshold of $15 million in damage, and says he's already heard that threshold has been estimated to have been met.
He says a bridge in another district was washed out, stranding residents. Repairing it was a top priority before crews could reach other projects.
