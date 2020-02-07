Educators stress importance of the awareness of the Alabama Literacy Act

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During Governor Kay Ivey’s State of the State address Tuesday, she bluntly discussed Alabama failing to set its students up for success with respect to reading.
It’s a concern that state education leaders hope to address with the new Alabama Literacy Act.
The big picture is that at the end of your child’s third-grade year, they’ll take a reading test and if they pass, they’ll move to 4th grade. If they don’t, they’ll have to repeat the third grade.
This is for all Alabama schools and the first group of students to be impacted are current first graders.
Alabama currently ranks 47th nationally for reading proficiency. State leaders hope the new act will help provide urgency in increasing our ranking.
Local educators say there is a concern of understanding what’s at stake for children if they aren’t good readers and don’t pass.
“I think on a scale of 1 to 10, it should be a 10 for any parent. Parents should really take the time to read the law and inquire about the law. Understand the importance of it for your kid or children,” said Mr. Melvin Love, Principal at Oxmoor Valley Elementary.
“When you think in terms of students potentially being held back, and we know what research says about when students are held back, they may eventually end up in the prison system. If students aren’t reading on grade level by the end of third grade, that look at the likelihood of them ever reading on grade level is very difficult - so I think about the future ramifications of those students being held back,” said Alabama Reading Initiative coach Lakeisha Moody.
Oxmoor Valley Elementary School is hosting a workshop on February 8 for their students and parents to talk more about the act, how you can help your child and what resources are available. It’s at 8 a.m. at the elementary school and breakfast will be served.
If you want to work with your child at home on their reading skills, educators suggest:
- Have your child watch the TV with closed captioning, so they can read the text on screen and hear the pronunciation of words.
- Have your child read books aloud to you and ask them questions about what they have read to check for comprehension. Also, ask your child to refer back to the book and provide examples from the text when explaining what they’ve read.
