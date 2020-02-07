Cyber security conference draws educators to the University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - People from around the state of Alabama, concerned about cyber security in their communities, met at the University of Alabama Thursday.
Alabama Secretary of State’s Office hosted the meeting where guest speakers included the Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. Educators from around the state attended.
Thursday’s focus centered on what people in Alabama’s K-12 system can do to better protect themselves from cyber attacks. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill explained why more people will benefit from what was discussed than just those few dozen people sitting in the room.
“Well what we want is for them to be able to take this back to their homes and to implement some the things they’ve learned so that they can protect the people they represent. And they can protect all of us in Alabama from cyber threats,” Merrill said.
This was the first of two cyber security seminars the Secretary of State’s Office has organized. One will happen Friday in Huntsville. People from Alabama’s business community will be there to learn what more they could be doing to keep their computer networks safe.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.