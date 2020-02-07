Casey Mize ready to shine at Detroit Tigers’ spring training

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring training begins in a few days, and the Detroit Tigers will have all eyes on former Auburn ace pitcher Casey Mize.
Coming into this season, Mize is one of the top pitching prospects in the Detroit Tigers system for 2020, but if you ask him, he still has a lot to improve.
“I think my breaking ball needs to get better, my curve or whatever I’m calling it. I’m going to get the technology out and try to get everything figured out there and try and improve that pitch," Mize said.
After having an impressive rookie year in 2019, Mize, the Detroit Tigers’ first overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, is projected to start the season with Triple-A Toledo.
“I don’t have any destination goals or timeline or anything, but from what I hear, if I have a good spring, I’ll start in Toledo and just go from there," the Springville native said.
And “go from there” might just include hearing his name being called up to the majors.
“I think it will be a relief and super emotional. My mom always says, she always asked me, ‘how does it feel to be in the middle of God’s will,’ and I think when that time comes, it’ll be a great feeling for me and my mom and my family,” said Mize.
