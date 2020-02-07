Animals evacuated after gas leak at animal clinic in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Fire and Rescue crews are investigating a gas leak that forced everyone including the animals to evacuate Standifer’s Animal Clinic.
The evacuations started after 8:00 a.m. at the clinic on 19th Pl S, Homewood.
Dr. Rhesa Houston with Standifer’s says team members smelled gas this morning and called the fire department and the gas company.
Even in the cold, Employees and patrons from area businesses jumped in to help take in the animals and get them to safety.
Standifer’s resident pup, Daisy, even got a ride in a little red wagon.
Thanks to everyone pitching in, all the animals and their people made it out safely.
Firefighters are trying to determine the source of the leak, but it may have started in one of the HVAC units.
Some of the animals were taken to Aloft hotel and Homewood-area animal hospitals.
Dr. Houston said the evacuation goal was to make sure all their four-legged friends were safe and taken care of.
