Aldridge Gardens becomes sensory inclusive venue

In order to receive sensory inclusive certification, the Aldridge Gardens staff completed intense training conducted by leading medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and on how to handle sensory overload situations. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards (produced in conjunction with Boardmaker) and weighted lap pads will also now be available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment. Aldridge Gardens will also offer quiet spaces throughout the grounds for visitors that need extra space.