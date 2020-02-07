Aldridge Gardens becomes sensory inclusive venue

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Aldridge Gardens in Hoover is now a sensory inclusive venue.
Officials with Aldridge Gardens partnered with KultureCity to make the grounds along with all of the programs and events the Gardens hosts to be sensory inclusive.
In order to receive sensory inclusive certification, the Aldridge Gardens staff completed intense training conducted by leading medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and on how to handle sensory overload situations. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards (produced in conjunction with Boardmaker) and weighted lap pads will also now be available to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment. Aldridge Gardens will also offer quiet spaces throughout the grounds for visitors that need extra space.
Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App and view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, on the App is the Social Story, which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at Aldridge Gardens.
Becoming a “Sensory Inclusive” Garden and Venue has been an accomplishment that I am extremely proud of,” says Aldridge Gardens CEO Tynette Lynch. “We want to be fully accessible so all of our visitors, no matter what their needs are, can experience our beautiful Gardens.”
KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created over 350 sensory-inclusive venues in four countries: this includes special events such as
