ALDOT explains what caused flooding that temporarily shut down I-459 ramp to I-65

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Flooding from Thursday morning’s heavy rains shut down the on-ramp from Interstate 459 onto I-65 northbound.
ALDOT says this is rare to see, but there was an easy explanation for why it happened.
A taxi driver got stuck in the floodwaters and had to abandon his car. That part of the roadway was shut down for about four hours as ALDOT crews worked to get things back going again. ALDOT says grass and other debris can clog up the drains turning that area into a bowl of water.
“We’ll keep a close watch on that. After we have an event like that we do go back around and look at different areas to see if there’s anything we can do to maybe improve the situation. But again with being such a heavy rain last night, I’m not sure what else we could really do at that spot,” ALDOT Operations Engineer Dee McDaniel said.
The ramp re-opened around 7 a.m.
McDaniel says there’s an inlet behind the barrier wall and openings underneath the wall for the water to drain into that inlet and when it gets stopped up, it doesn’t take long for the floodwaters to rise.
