Ala. artist emerging at big show in Chicago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is a big weekend for Birmingham artist Chip Hudson as four of his pieces of work will be on display up in Chicago at the Morpho Gallery.
Hudson’s work will be on display at the Emerging Artist of America Exhibit, which is normally a show for mid-western artists. However, organizers caught a glimpse of Hudson’s work and asked the southern artist to submit some of his work.
“A lot is riding on the show,” said Hudson. “This can be a spring board for my career, but if nothing comes from it, still going to do art. It is just a great opportunity. Just looking forward to get a response from a different group of viewers from the big city.”
The exhibit opens on February 7 from 6-10 p.m. and will run all weekend. Hudson and his wife have traveled to Chicago for the show at the Morpho Gallery.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.