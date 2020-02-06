Woman reported missing from Brookside is safe, getting treatment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman who went missing after a prostitution investigation in Brookside has been found and she is safe.
The family’s attorneys Mr. Ike Gulas and Rob Wolfe emailed this information Thursday afternoon:
"The family of Shannon McKinney is pleased to report Shannon, who has been missing for several days, contacted us yesterday and has since been admitted into a rehabilitation center where she will receive the necessary treatment and counseling she needs.
Our family is asking for privacy so we can focus on getting Shannon well and reunited with her 3 beautiful children. Any inquiries or requests should be directed to our attorneys at this time. Due to the ongoing investigation, it is not appropriate to comment regarding that aspect of Shannon’s disappearance. We are communicating with the authorities through our attorneys.
We greatly appreciate the concern the public and media have shown in regard to this matter and pray Shannon receives the treatment she requires. Thank you."
Alice McKinney
When police arrived, McKinney was in the home. Police say the home was in bad condition and also had no running water or utilities.
Around 12:15 p.m. Friday, investigators executed a search warrant on the residence. They found syringes, stolen credit cards and property, along with drug paraphernalia. Police say McKinney was living at the home with two men.
One of those men has turned himself into police, but there is no word on any charges.
