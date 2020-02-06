West Alabama Works hopes to find jobs for workers after plants close

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 250 workers will be laid off at Tuscaloosa-area auto parts suppliers over the next few months.
Donny Jones, CEO of West Alabama Works, said work is already underway to find similar jobs for those workers with other nearby companies.
Faurecia Seating in Tuscaloosa will begin closing its plant in March. We’re told 166 employees there will lose their jobs. That is according to a notice the company filed with the Alabama Department of Commerce. Faurecia also operated another facility in Tuscaloosa County that closed last year.
The State of Alabama also announced FIS Management Services in Northport is also closing in March. We’re told 102 people who work there will lose their jobs.
Jones told WBRC work is underway to find jobs for people at both businesses.
“So what we’re working on actually is retooling these individuals and getting them prepared and not one of these individuals at Faurecia will actually lose their jobs. Hopefully, they’ll have another job the day they actually leave Faurecia they’ll actually work for one of our other suppliers,” said Jones.
The Faurecia’s closing will be complete by June.
