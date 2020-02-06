Welcome home, Eli!

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - A big welcome home from family, friends and his Chelsea Middle School family for student Eli Hairston.
Eli was riding around the neighborhood with three other friends when he was thrown from the golf cart. He was the only one injured in the accident.
Eli had to have emergency brain surgery.
Thursday, February 6 he came home.
Chelsea Middle School hosted a huge welcome party for Eli in the gym.
Since the accident the Chelsea community has banded together to support the Hairston family through this tough time.
Students sent cards to the family during Eli’s hospital stay. They also set up fundraisers for Eli.
