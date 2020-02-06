Viad: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Viad Corp. (VVI) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $5.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.
The trade show company posted revenue of $321.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $22 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.37 billion.
Viad expects full-year earnings in the range of 1 cent to 16 cents per share.
Viad shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $66.66, an increase of 23% in the last 12 months.
