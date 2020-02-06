Tuscaloosa County commission improves retirement plans for some employees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Commissioners approved a plan that gives tier one retirement benefits to workers who had been classified as tier two.
That basically means some folks can retire earlier and will have more money coming to them during retirement.
The line of people interested in the decision stretched outside of the meeting room. Dozens of Tuscaloosa County employees attended this morning’s County Commission meeting. Many of them work in the Sheriff’s Department.
The change only affects county employees hired after January 2013. State law changed last year allowing municipalities to change retirement benefits for some employees. Now they can retire after 25 years of service rather than when they reach a certain age. The trade off is they’ll pay an additional 1.5% of what they make every two weeks into their retirement fund.
“Tuscaloosa County has been gracious enough to bring us to this new plan which will certainly help out these employees and their long-term planning for their families,” Deputy Chief Byron Waid of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tuscaloosa County will make an initial $93,000 payment on the front end to make this change happen. The county will also add $482,000 to the county retirement fund.
