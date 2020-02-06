Trees down, damage across Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe weather caused damage to areas of Helena Thursday morning.
The neighborhoods affected are primarily off of Oak View Lane and Moss Bend where trees are down on power lines.
City of Helena Street Department Crews are on the scene and are prepared to clear roads as soon as Alabama Power crews arrive to make it safe.
The police dispatch has received reports of damage to homes in Old Cahaba including lost siding and a window shattered.
Helena first responders are asking anyone who doesn’t need to get out to stay home until the weather calms down.
