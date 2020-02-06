12 total suspensions handed out in Alabama State-Texas Southern altercation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference has responded to the altercation that broke out at the end of Monday night’s women’s basketball game between Alabama State and Texas Southern.
The SWAC has announced the suspensions of 10 student-athletes (five from each school) and two managers as a result of the altercation that followed an 81-54 Texas Southern win over Alabama State. Spectators recorded video of the altercation and shared it on social media.
Ciani Cryor, Britnee Gabriel, Jekalen Jones, Niya Mitchell, and Tamaria White of Texas Southern have been suspended. Taylor Aikerson, Kaeani Berry, Zomoria Clark, Dereseia Randle and Aniyah Smith are the Alabama State players who have been suspended. Alabama State managers Logan Young and Jervon Mannery-Gaither have also been suspended.
Aikerson and Randle have been suspended for Alabama State’s Saturday game at Mississippi Valley State. Berry, Clark, and Smith have been suspended for Alabama State’s game against MVSU and an additional game Feb. 10 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
As for the managers, Young has been suspended for the next two games. Mannery-Gaither has been suspended indefinitely pending further investigation the SWAC announced.
Following the altercation, Alabama State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said the behavior and actions of the Alabama State student-athletes involved was “unacceptable.” She also apologized for their actions.
Both schools have also been fined $5,000 each.
