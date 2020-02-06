TikTok App Can Be Meeting Place for Predators and Your Kids

“If you’re not really paying attention to it and kids are smart, they find ways to get into it. I’ve seen where she created a username and all of that. So as good as technology is, we still have to be ahead of it also. I just encourage parents to not get too busy with their daily routine to make time for the children. There are people out there that will make time to listen and will make time to empathize with them and try to be their friend, all in the wrong way.”