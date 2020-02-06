Storms wash out roads in Randolph, Etowah counties

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The heavy rains that fell on Alabama overnight washed out a number of roads in east Alabama.
Randolph County Road 134, a few miles from old Highway 431, lost a section of itself, leaving behind what appears to be a large sinkhole.
A section of it collapsed early Thursday morning amid all of the severe weather and flash flooding that pounded the area.
The scene was similar in parts of Sardis City in Etowah County, not far from the Marshall County line.
Gadsden-Etowah County EMA director Deborah Gaither says Dogwood Lane, in particular, was washed out and became impassable.
Josh Tanner, another Gadsden-Etowah EMA employee, says Etowah County received four inches of rain overnight and says the Etowah County Engineering Department closed several roads left impassable.
