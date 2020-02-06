Shelby County neighborhood begins cleanup after Thursday morning tornado

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - One Shelby County neighborhood is trying to clean up after an EF0 tornado hit early Thursday morning. Residents in the Old Cahaba subdivision in Helena. saw damage to their roof, fences and parts of their homes. The good news is nothing was destroyed or anyone hurt.
Dana Key and her husband have been living in Old Cahaba for six years. Key says she heard a loud noise and then her husband woke her around 1:30 a.m. saying it was a tornado. When the sun came up she saw the siding had been ripped off of her home and a tree had knocked down the fence in the backyard.
“It’s a mess. I mean it’s devastating. We worked so hard on our home. We love it and enjoy it. It’s lot of destruction,” Key said.
Michael Sharer had to greet his postal worker to get his mail this morning, since his mailbox was destroyed. The other bit of damage was to his garage door. He can’t open it. Also a neighbor’s trampoline dented his truck as it was blown on his property.
“Last night was pretty intense for a little less than minute. The house started shaking you could feel the pressure." Sharer said.
He and others are just glad the tornado did not do any worse damage.
Now these residents have a lot of work ahead.
In an effort help, the city of Helena will come by and pick up any debris for free Thursday Friday, Saturday and again on Monday and will also will be waiving inspections for fees for all storm damage.
