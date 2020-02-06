Severe weather threat leads to cancellations, early school dismissals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several west Alabama school systems dismissed early or cancelled after school plans because of the potential for severe weather Wednesday.
Tuscaloosa City Schools canceled all after school activities Wednesday because of the weather situation.
Bevill State Community College also closed early. That decision affected five different Bevill State campuses in west Alabama.
Hale County public schools also dismissed early. That decision allowed parents to pick up their kids or have them board school buses at 2 p.m.
Hale County Schools Superintendent Michael Ryans made the decision after talking with Hale County’s EMA Director. He wanted to give bus drivers two hours to drop kids off and return to the school transportation department before watches or warnings could go into effect.
“We don’t want to take a chance of having students at our schools at the time of inclement weather. We would prefer to have all preparations in place for them to be at home,” Ryans explained.
