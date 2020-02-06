Severe weather causes flooding, damage in several cities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe weather slammed parts of Jefferson, Shelby, Etowah, and St. Clair Counties early Thursday morning.
The first tornado warning was issued just after 2:00 a.m. in Shelby County.
Trees fell in the Helena area with reports of siding and minor damages.
Heavy rains flooded parts of the Birmingham, Homewood and Hoover areas.
A car owner and a taxi driver both got stuck in the floods, but are physically okay.
The car was stuck at 8th Street South and 7th Avenue South, the driver was thankfully able to get out safely.
A taxi driver got stuck in floodwaters at the I-459 northbound ramp and I-65 northbound ramp.
There was also a small rock slide in the Homewood/Birmingham area near 18th Street South.
Right now there are no reports of injuries.
