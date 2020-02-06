Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Ladarious Lawson!
Ladarious is a senior at Talladega County Central High School with a 3.96 GPA. He is a member of Senior Beta Club, 4-H, Future Health Professionals and is a Peer Tutor. In addition, he volunteers at Encompass Health and is a pianist and usher at his church. His future plans are to study Biomedical Sciences at either UAB or Berea College.
Ladarious, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
