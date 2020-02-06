Officers respond to tragic shooting death of Kimberly officer Nick O’Rear

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WBRC) - His family, friends and the city of Kimberly are mourning the loss of 33-year-old police officer Nick O’Rear.
Preston Johnson, who is charged with capital murder in the shooting, and three others have been arrested.
People across Jefferson County and the state are shaken by the loss, and shaken by the fact it happened in this close-knit city.
O’Rear, who had been an officer for a year, was training with his K9 just recently to get ready to handle narcotic cases.
Neighbors put up blue ribbons around City Hall in Kimberly in honor of O’Rear.
The family came to an afternoon news conference. O’Rear’s father said his son loved this community even though they lived in Odenville.
Meanwhile, the Police Chief of Warrior says O’Rear was a good guy who will be missed.
Chief Ray Horn said, “Just a wonderful person. Very outgoing. Very friendly. Very good with the public. Just a good police officer.”
We are told O’Rear leaves behind two young children and with a baby on the way.
