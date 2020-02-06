A 2nd Bibb County school is under fire watch

BIBB CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms a second Bibb County school is now on fire watch.
The fire investigator says West Blocton Middle School is on fire watch for a fire alarm system that isn’t functioning properly.
It was the only issue he encountered during his visit to the school.
In January a high school in Bibb County was put under a ‘fire watch’ by order of the State Fire Marshal after inspectors found a “lengthy list” of code violations. Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen said there was a “definite risk” for students at West Blocton High School if the code violations were not found or corrected.
Pilgreen said he received “more than one complaint” about conditions at the school.
