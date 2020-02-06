Montgomery teacher faces on-campus student sex abuse charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Public Schools teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a student.
MPS says Michael Bradley, 57, was hired to teach at Floyd Middle Magnet School on January 6. After learning of the allegations against him, the system immediately referred the information to the Alabama Department of Human Resources and placed him on leave as of Jan. 24.
The Montgomery Police Department opened an investigation on Jan. 29. Bradley was arrested Wednesday and is now charged with one count each of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 and second-degree sexual abuse.
MPD says the investigation found the alleged incident between Bradley and a 12-year-old female student happened on Jan. 23 at the school.
Bradley was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and held on an $8,000 bond. An investigation is ongoing.
According to a Montgomery Public School webpage, Bradley was a geography and civics teacher at Floyd and had been with the district for six years. He previously taught at Wilson Elementary and then Carr Middle School before coming to Floyd Middle Magnet.
Prior to his time in the classroom, Bradley’s webpage indicates he was in the Air Force for 24 years and he retired with the rank of Master Sergeant before pursuing several college degrees.
