Mental Health advocates step up to support first responders after Kimberly officer killed in the line of duty

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hours after Kimberley Police officer Nick O’Rear was gunned down in the line of duty, chaplains and mental health advocates spanned out across law enforcement agencies.
Senior chaplain with the city of Trussville, Pastor Derrick Jordan, said there’s a need to help first responders cope.
“Talk to a local pastor. Talk to a counselor in your community. Just find someone to talk to,” said Jordan.
A law enforcement officer killed by violence in the line of duty has a major impact on all first responders. The added stress sometimes takes its toll especially during a time when officers relationship with the community seems rocky.
“People just need to understand that we are here to protect and serve,” said Lt. Greg Cardwell with Trussville Police.
Lt. Greg Cardwell works for the Trussville Police Department but he lives in Kimberly, where officer Nick O’Rear served for about a year before he was shot and killed Tuesday night.
“Regardless of where it happened when an officer is injured in the line of duty or loses their life it affects all of us because we are a brotherhood and a sisterhood,” Cardwell said.
Jordan says Trussville has seven chaplains who consistently emphasize to officers how important they are to the community and that they are not alone.
“They’ll quickly realize that there are more people that are for what they do that is against what they do,” said Jordan.
Jordan says Trussville Chaplains often ride along with officers and other first responders to just talk.
