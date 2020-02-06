Jessica Ivey: Pistachio Pesto Farro and Veggie Bowls

Ingredients:
For the Roasted Vegetables:
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon garlic powder
⅛ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
4 cups fresh broccoli florets
2 red bell peppers, cut into quarters
1 medium-size red onion, cut into thick slices
For the Pesto:
2 cups packed fresh spinach leaves
1 cup packed fresh basil leaves
2 tablespoons lightly salted shelled Wonderful Pistachios
2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)
1 ½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice
⅛ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon black pepper
1 clove garlic
¼ cup olive oil
For the Bowls:
3 cups cooked farro
½ cup lightly salted shelled Wonderful Pistachios, chopped
Directions:
1. For the Roasted Vegetables: Preheat oven to 450˚F. Combine 2 tablespoons olive oil, the garlic powder, ⅛ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Add broccoli, bell pepper, and onion, tossing to coat. Spread on a large rimmed baking sheet.
2. Roast vegetables 20 minutes, stirring halfway through. When bell peppers are cool enough to handle, cut into bite-sized pieces.
3. For the Pesto: Combine spinach leaves, basil leaves, pistachios, Parmesan cheese (if using), lemon juice, salt, pepper, and garlic in a food processor. Cover and pulse until well blended, scraping down sides as needed. With food processor running, slowly drizzle olive oil through chute to create a thick, creamy emulsion.
4. For the Bowls: Toss farro with desired amount of pesto. Divide evenly among four bowls or meal prep containers. Top evenly with roasted vegetables and chopped pistachios. Add additional pesto, if desired.
