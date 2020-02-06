Jefferson Co. Schools delayed 2 hours Thursday morning - here’s why

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple school systems in our coverage area are delaying school start times by a couple hours Thursday morning ahead of possible storms.
The Jefferson County Schools Superintendent tells us their priority is keeping students, staff, and faculty safe. So when they were told about a possibility of another round of storms Thursday morning during normal bus route hours, the school system decided to delay the schools’ start times by two hours.
That way, students and bus drivers aren’t on the roads, which is arguably one of the worst places to be during severe weather.
“We want to give our families time to prepare. We don’t want them to get up in the morning, they might have one set of plans, and then all of the sudden school’s delayed,” said Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent for Jefferson County Schools. “And then they have to rush and hurry up and make decisions. But us telling them now gives them time to prepare.”
All Jefferson County Schools will be delayed by two hours Thursday. Buses will run two hours later than normal and no breakfast will be served.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.