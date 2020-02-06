Heavy rain and flash flooding a concern Thursday morning

Weekend Forecast: We will be watching for a weak cold front moving into Alabama Saturday evening. The latest models have dropped our rain chances with most of the rain developing to our south. We will hold on to a 20% chance for rain, but Saturday is trending drier. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s Saturday. Sunday will likely be our best day of the next seven as we will enjoy dry conditions, a sunny sky, and highs climbing into the low to mid 60s. Next Week: Unfortunately, next week is also looking unsettled and unusually warm. Models are showing temperatures climbing well into the 60s and even the 70s by next Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances on the increase. With temperatures this warm, we will have to monitor the potential to see strong and severe storms across the Southeast. It is too early to know exactly how this upcoming system will develop or impact our area. For now, I’ll be watching for this potential next Wednesday and Thursday. Next week will likely continue to trend wet and warm for Alabama. With more wet weather expected, we will have to continue to watch out for flooding going into next week.