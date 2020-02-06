Heavy rain and flash flooding a concern Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC)-We are continuing to watch heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through Central Alabama this morning. We have seen numerous tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings overnight as a line of storms move through Central Alabama. Storm potential will go up for parts of Georgia late this morning as our potential for severe weather finally goes down. Our primary concern today will be heavy rain during the morning hours. We have likely reached our high temperature for the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. We will likely see temperatures in the 50s by late this morning and into the afternoon hours. By 5-6 p.m., temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s.
Flash Flood Watch: Areas along I-65 and all of east Alabama are in a flash flood watch through 6 p.m. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are appearing likely. With slow moving storms moving over the same spots, we will be watching for the potential to see flash flooding. The greatest time frame for heavy rain and potential flooding will likely occur this morning. By 9 a.m., the steady to moderate rainfall will likely be in east Alabama. Remember that if a road is covered in water that you should turn around. Never drive through it.
Tornado Watch: A tornado watch continues for areas along and south of I-20/59 until 12 p.m. CT (2/6/2020). The severe threat will likely come to an end before noon, so it is possible that the watch will be cancelled early. Severe potential will continue to lower during the morning hours as the batch of storms move into Georgia.
Turning Cold Tonight and Friday: We could see some wrap around moisture behind this system tonight into Friday morning. With temperatures dropping into the mid 30s, it would not surprise me if we saw a few flurries or light snow showers develop in parts of North and Central Alabama during this time frame. Moisture will be very limited, so I am not expecting any issues. Most of the moisture should be out of here by 11 a.m. Friday morning. We will trend dry and breezy Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.
Weekend Forecast: We will be watching for a weak cold front moving into Alabama Saturday evening. The latest models have dropped our rain chances with most of the rain developing to our south. We will hold on to a 20% chance for rain, but Saturday is trending drier. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s Saturday. Sunday will likely be our best day of the next seven as we will enjoy dry conditions, a sunny sky, and highs climbing into the low to mid 60s. Next Week: Unfortunately, next week is also looking unsettled and unusually warm. Models are showing temperatures climbing well into the 60s and even the 70s by next Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances on the increase. With temperatures this warm, we will have to monitor the potential to see strong and severe storms across the Southeast. It is too early to know exactly how this upcoming system will develop or impact our area. For now, I’ll be watching for this potential next Wednesday and Thursday. Next week will likely continue to trend wet and warm for Alabama. With more wet weather expected, we will have to continue to watch out for flooding going into next week.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Try to stay dry today.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.