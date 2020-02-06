Free help with storm cleanup in Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena city leaders announced free storm damage pickup following Thursday morning’s storms and tornado.
NWS crews confirm an EF-0 tornado hit the area.
The heaviest concentration of the damage was to property in Old Cahaba and the nearby areas. That damage ranges from roof damage, shingles, windows and wooden fences.
The good, and best news is no one was hurt.
The city is offering free storm damage limb and tree pickup through next week.
Please call City Hall at 205-663-2161 to have your address added to the list for pickup.
The damaged trees cut and stacked curbside so that crews can access and pick it up from the street.
