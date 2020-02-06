DNA testing confirms remains of missing Etowah County man

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - DNA testing has confirmed the human remains found in a wooded area are those of a missing Etowah County man.
Johnny Lee Rhodes came up missing last October.
His family searched an area where he was last seen getting out of a car.
A dog brought human bones to a nearby home, then Rhodes and his cell phone were found a short time later.
Parts of his motorbike also turned up in several locations.
Etowah County investigators haven’t turned up a motive. They’ve arrested three persons of interest, but haven’t charged anyone with murder.
Amanuel Hensley, Anthony Wall, and Timothy Greeson are all charged with receiving stolen property first degree over the parts of the stolen motorbike. Wall is also charged with a probation violation. Wall remains in jail, while the other two were released on bond.
