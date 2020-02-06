Deputies investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 2-year-old in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Jefferson County are investigating after they say the death of a 2-year-old child Wednesday night was determined to be suspicious.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the 1100 block of Florentine Circle just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night to a 2-year-old child who wasn’t breathing.
When they arrived at the scene, first responders treated the child then transported them to Children’s Hospital. Sadly, the child later died at the hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office says the circumstances of the child’s death are suspicious and detectives are investigating.
If you have any information about the situation, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 205-296-8521.
