Birmingham police trying to identify Burger King robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police need your help identifying a robbery suspect and two accomplices.
Police say a man went into the Burger King at 2700 University Boulevard just before 7 p.m. on January 26 and went to the counter as if he was going to buy something.
While at the counter, the suspect waited for the register to open and reached across the counter to grab money from the register. As the suspect ran, two unknown suspects inside the suspects’ vehicle pointed firearms at an employee. There were no injuries during the robbery.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects, is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.
