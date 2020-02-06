Apartments in Homewood evacuated because of flooding

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - An apartment complex that has flooded in the past, had issues again early Thursday morning.
Homewood Fire and Rescue started volunteer evacuations at Crescent at Lakeshore Apartments after 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
More than 100 people got out safely.
Neighbor Allison, who escaped with her dog, said, "I just grabbed whatever I could grab and got out!”
The parking lot area flooded quickly as folks worked to get out.
We are told at least two people decided to stay behind.
