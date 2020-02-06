Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour coming to Oak Mountain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s 50th anniversary tour is changing the date and venue on their Birmingham stop.
Randy, Jeff and Teddy along with The Charlie Daniels Band will now perform August 7 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.
With hits like "My Home's In Alabama", "The Cheap Seats", "Feels So Right", "The Closer You Get", "Dancin, Shaggin On The Boulevard" and many, many others it's no surprise the group has won more than 179 CMA Awards, Grammy Awards and ACM Awards.
Alabama also has 43 #1 singles including 21 #1 singles in a row.
Presale tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.
