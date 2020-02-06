AL lawmaker pushing to create Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A state lawmaker is pushing once again, to create a bill of rights for victims of sexual assault. State Senator Cam Ward says it’s needed in Alabama.
Ward says the bill would require written notification of rights, including not charging for a medical forensic exam. It will also preserve sexual assault kits for at least 20 years or until the survivor reaches the age of 40 if victimized as a minor. The bill gives victims the right to certain information upon written request.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says only 32% of sexual assaults that occur each year are reported to law enforcement.
Ward says he’s had women approach him about these concerns. We know the issue affects many people who don’t come forward for various reasons.
"There's a time that goes about that some people psychologically aren't ready and I think this bill gives us enough time so that people can come forward. When they feel like they can come forward and also gives time so that there's an extensive investigation search when it’s over with evidence isn't gone. We want to make sure that evidence is still there and ready to use,” Ward, R-Alabaster said.
The bill also creates a sexual assault task force that will come up with best practices regarding the care and treatment of survivors. Senator Ward says more states are adopting bills like this.
