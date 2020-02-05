Two school systems closing early due to severe weather threat

(WBRC) - At least two school systems in our area are closing early Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
All Blount County Schools are closing at noon and all Oneonta City Schools will close at 1 p.m.
With plenty of wind shear and some unstable air in place, severe storms are possible across all of Central Alabama today. The main concerns will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and small hail.
Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings today, tonight, and into early tomorrow morning as this system looks to be a slow mover. Along with the potential to see severe storms, we will have to worry about potential flooding too.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.