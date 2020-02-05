Tuscaloosa County Schools work to prevent flu from spreading

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lamar County School System and some Pickens County Schools closed for at least two days last week.
Tuscaloosa County schools have not closed as a result of flu. They’re working to keep things that way.
WBRC visited Crestmont Elementary School Tuesday morning. It’s one of several Tuscaloosa County Schools trying to be proactive to keep flu from spreading among students.
Staff constantly wipes desks, computers and anything kids are putting their hands on or possibly sharing. They’re also educating parents and students on the importance of washing their hands repeatedly.
Hand sanitizers are readily available as soon as you enter the building. The principal also asks parents to keep students home if they may have the flu.
“And if they’re not feeling well. If they’re having these symptoms at home, then we’re asking them to make sure that they’re keeping them at home,” explained Dr. Lucretia Prince, Principal of Crestmont Elementary School.
Prince added they have had 20 students out with the flu since January. System wide, Tuscaloosa County has not had a high number of absences from the flu that would warrant closing according to a spokesperson.
