Tuscaloosa Co EMA wants people to prepare for possible severe weather Wednesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley asked people to keep the latest weather information handy in preparation for severe weather on Wednesday.
During January’s severe weather threat, he positioned emergency equipment that could be used if there was storm damage. He wants families to prepare too.
Besides weather radios, Lolley said you should have flashlights and batteries in case your power goes out. He suggests going online and signing up for weather alerts on Tuscaloosa County EMA website.
Tuscaloosa County residents can sign up for TuscAlert and get severe weather alerts sent to their phone. You can also go there find out where the closest tornado shelter is to your home.
Above all, Lolley believes people should take their safety seriously.
“Making sure you family knows where to go. You’re the most important thing. The house you live in and the material things can be put back. But you cannot. Take care of yourself and take care of your family,” says Lolley.
