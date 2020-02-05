Thompson holds National Signing Day ceremony

ALABASTER Ala. (WBRC) - A dozen student-athletes signed scholarships at Thompson’s National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday. Thompson quarterback Sawyer Pate opened up about why he chose to walk-on at Auburn University.
“It felt like home. I’ve been a long-time Auburn fan and I grew up going to the games and it just felt at home on the visit. Coach Morris and Coach Malzahn brought me in and made me feel like their own sons,” Sawyer Pate said.
Wide receiver Michael Pettway signed with Washington State and said he has a lot to prove once he gets on campus. “I hope to prove that just because I’m a little guy and I weigh 200 pounds that I can still be the best wide receiver,” said Pettway.
