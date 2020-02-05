Suspect in officer’s shooting arrested in Cullman last October with drugs, assault rifle

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Preston Cheyenne Johnson, the man suspected in Tuesday night’s shooting of a police officer in Kimberly, was arrested in Cullman last October. A post from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department dated October 31st, 2019 shows that he was arrested with meth, drug paraphernalia and an assault rifle.
According to the Sheriff, it started with a report of a stolen Corvette in Winston County. A few days later, Cullman County deputies got word that the vehicle was in their jurisdiction. Investigators say they found the stolen car in Good Hope with Preston Johnson. We’re told Johnson also had 13 grams of meth and an AR-15 on him when he was arrested.
Johnson was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Because he was a felon, the sheriff hinted additional charges might be filed over the gun. At the time, the Sheriff’s post indicated Johnson was being held without bond. It’s not clear when or why he was released.
