Some Shelby County residents speak out against Coosa River Express

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some folks in Shelby County are speaking out against the proposed Coosa River Express.
They have taken these concerns to the Shelby County Commission. On Tuesday, they plan on voicing their issues at the Columbiana City Council meeting.
They also hope to get several of their questions answered at the upcoming public involvement meeting that the developer and county are holding.
Several of the people speaking out are from the Lay Lake area. They say that they moved out to Lay Lake to be away from all the noise. They feel like the bridge will bring a lot of noise.
Neighbors on the lake also fear long term pollution in the lake from construction and increased traffic.
Jenny Davis, who is a Lay Lake resident, says she doesn’t like the idea of a privately owned bridge and that if it was necessary then the state would build it.
“We would like to know if the commissioners have reports on the impact, the economic impact, and also the traffic studies. We have a face plan and investment studies," says Davis. So all of these studies we need to have before we feel a decision could or even should be considered.”
The meeting will take place Feb 18 between 5pm-8pm in the new Shelby County Arts Center in Columbiana.
